Kannapolis, NC

Wood Ducks game suspended, will resume Saturday

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xF91I_0fVjitZT00

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday’s game between the Down East Wood Ducks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to rain, with the Wood Ducks leading 6-2. The game is slated to resume at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a seven-inning game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Wood Ducks had a runner on first base with one out when the delay began.

Kannapolis, NC
Kannapolis, NC
