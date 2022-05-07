Wood Ducks game suspended, will resume Saturday
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday’s game between the Down East Wood Ducks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to rain, with the Wood Ducks leading 6-2. The game is slated to resume at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a seven-inning game scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Wood Ducks had a runner on first base with one out when the delay began.
