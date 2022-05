The Los Angeles Lakers' season is certainly one to forgot. After being a preseason NBA Finals favorite, the Lakers finished 33-49 and edged out of the play-in tournament. This raises one main question: who is to blame for the Lakers' turmoil? Some point towards LeBron James and Klutch Sports for weighing in on the Russell Westbrook trade. However, owner Jeanie Buss said that they do not control personnel and that she is 'held accountable for every decision that's made here.' Joy Taylor discusses how the Lakers can flip their messy situation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO