TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has died due to injuries suffered after an incident involving a tractor tire in Taylor County Thursday. According to a media release by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at 11:14 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man trapped underneath a large tractor tire on a farm at the address of W5673 Pine Avenue in the Town of Little Black. The caller reported that the man may have died.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO