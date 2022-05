After months of preparation and plain old hard work, the Pyrenees French Bakery building has been restored in Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum. Situated next door to the newly opened "Bakersfield Sound" exhibit, the Western-style storefront is freshly painted, includes an antique glass display case inside, and several vintage black-and-white photos on the walls, courtesy of the Laxague family, the longtime owners of the bakery still operating in Old Town Kern.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO