ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Special middle school promotion for Salinas cancer patient

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLLnR_0fVjhseX00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Family, teachers and friends gathered at Washington Middle School Friday to honor a young woman continuing her education after a battle with cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLrtW_0fVjhseX00

Destiny Dominguez is 13 and has a brain tumor. An MRI in December revealed cancer, and Destiny fought through 6 weeks of radiation treatment, and her family said she never complained about her situation once.

Guest speakers ranging from friends, staff and a musical performance from a local band Citywide made up the ceremony.

Staff went up and celebrated Destiny's heroic battle, which concluded with her receiving her promotion certificate.

"I don't think words can really describe what it means," said Destiny's brother Juan Miranda. "Our family's been sticking, the situation has made us a lot stronger, a lot closer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6FFf_0fVjhseX00

The family set a gofundme to help with costs for Destiny's treatment, and you can donate here .

The post Special middle school promotion for Salinas cancer patient appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FREMONT, CA
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Society
Salinas, CA
Society
Local
California Health
State
Washington State
City
Miranda, CA
Salinas, CA
Health
City
Washington, CA
KRON4 News

13-year-old boy hospitalized after fight at school

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Violence at a middle school in San Francisco sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital, and it left parents and faculty scrambling for answers to keep students safe. The boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being involved in a physical altercation with another student at Everett Middle School.  It happened […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Miranda
KION News Channel 5/46

Culinary academy at Rancho Cielo helps local youth strive for success

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- For over a decade, the culinary academy at Rancho Cielo mixes work experience along with classroom training for students throughout the central coast. The executive chef for the program, Estevan Jimenez, understands all people learn differently. "We recognize the path of success for everybody is a little bit different," said Jimenez. A The post Culinary academy at Rancho Cielo helps local youth strive for success appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

King City High student arrested for shooting threats toward Hispanic students

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- King City Police said that they arrested a juvenile Monday morning for making threats to commit a school shooting, specifically targeting Hispanic students, according to police. At around 6:23 a.m. police were called about a 17-year-old student from Bradley was making threats and planning to commit a shooting at King City The post King City High student arrested for shooting threats toward Hispanic students appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Brain Tumor#Washington Middle School#Mri
KION News Channel 5/46

Pajaro Valley High School founder honored with owl nest box

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monday morning a retired founder of Pajaro Valley High School was honored with a barn owl nest box. Gary Martindale was also a science teacher and an environmental steward and a conservationist. Martindale was, "instrumental in implementing the high school’s ecological program and connecting the students with nature," said the Wildlife Emergency The post Pajaro Valley High School founder honored with owl nest box appeared first on KION546.
PAJARO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy