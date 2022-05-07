Convicted West Allis killer's early release set

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are still looking for who shot and killed a U.S. Navy sailor early Sunday morning, May 8. A woman was walking down 84th Street when, police said, a man in a car drove up alongside her and "scared" her. She ran to another car with friend 19-year-old Phoenix Castanon inside.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
MILWAUKEE — A judge has handed down her verdict for a man accused of killing his grandson with a hammer. Milwaukee County Judge Stephanie Rothstein convicted Andrez Martina, 53, on Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide. "It was protracted. It was prolonged, and this child became the outlet it appears...
Two brothers pleaded guilty to charges Thursday in connection to a suspected weed vaping ring in Kenosha County. In early September 2019, a raid at a Bristol condominium uncovered a massive stash of THC oil and packaging materials worth $1.5 million. Prosecutors said Tyler and Jacob Huffhines ran a black-market...
Comments / 2