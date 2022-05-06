ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kenneth Walker III pulls out one-handed catch at camp with the Seattle Seahawks

 4 days ago
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The big concern for Kenneth Walker III in the 2022 NFL draft was around his pass-catching ability. A lot of analysts questioned if he is a one dimensional running back who might struggle on third down in the passing game.

While it is true that Walker wasn’t used much in the passing game last year for Michigan State, many who watched the team closely speculated that this probably doesn’t mean he wasn’t capable of doing that if called upon.

Walker is starting to change that narrative now with the Seahawks, and he already made a slick highlight play in camp, grabbing an impressive one-handed catch.

Watch it below:

He also made sure to say hi to the Seahawks fans:

EAST LANSING, MI
