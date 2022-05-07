ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pose’ and Lil Nas X Take Top Prizes at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

By Christy Piña
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards came to a close in New York City on Friday, with the second of two bicoastal ceremonies revealing the rest of this year’s winners. Cody Rigsby and Peppermint hosted the event, which honored Judith Light with the Excellence in Media Award.

Pose and Lil Nas X took home the top prizes of the night, winning outstanding drama series and outstanding music artist, respectively.

During the New York ceremony, which took place a month after the Los Angeles ceremony , GLAAD announced the winners live onstage for drama series, TV journalism, kids and family programming and children’s programming.

The ceremony featured performances from Michael R. Jackson and Dove Cameron, with anti-LGBTQ legislation that has cropped up recently being addressed by presenters Laverne Cox, Cynthia Nixon, Tommy Dorfman, Anthony Rapp, the season seven stars of Drag Race All Stars and the night’s hosts. There was also a sneak preview of the upcoming reboot of Queer as Folk.

New York native Wilson Cruz accepted the Vito Russo Award, which is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

At the L.A. ceremony, Kacey Musgraves received the Vanguard Award from Ben Platt, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award from Andrew Garfield.

A full list of winners from the NY ceremony follows.

Outstanding Drama Series

Pose (FX) (WINNER)
9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)
Batwoman (The CW)
The Chi (Showtime)
Doom Patrol (HBO Max)
Good Trouble (Freeform)
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)
Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)
Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Music Artist

Lil Nas X, MONTERO (Columbia Records) (WINNER)
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound/Elektra Records)
BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE (RCA Records/Question Everything)
Demi Lovato, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over (Island Records)
Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (Interscope Records)
Halsey, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol Records)
Kaytranada, Intimidated (RCA Records)
Melissa Etheridge, One Way Out (BMG)
Mykki Blanco, Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep (Transgressive Records)
St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista Recordings)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Nickelodeon/Netflix) (WINNER)
Amphibia (Disney Channel)
Centaurworld (Netflix)
“Claudia and the Sad Goodbye” The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Diary of a Future President (Disney+)
Doogie Kamealoha, MD (Disney+)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
“Manlee Men” Danger Force (Nickelodeon)
The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Family Day” Sesame Street (HBO Max) (WINNER)
“Berry Bounty Banquet – Part 2” Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (WildBrain Studios/YouTube Kids)
City of Ghosts (Netflix)
“Gonzo-rella” Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
“Joie de Jonathan” Fancy Nancy (Disney Junior)
Ridley Jones (Netflix)
Rugrats (Paramount+)
Summer Camp Island (Cartoon Network/HBO Max)
We The People (Netflix)
“Whatever Floats Your Float” Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu/Peacock)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“HIV/AIDS: 40 Years Later” TODAY (NBC) (WINNER)
“Capehart Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Speech Against Equality Act” The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)
“Danica Roem to LGBTQ Americans: You Have to Care About Politics” State of the Union (CNN)
“McBride On Anti-Trans Bills: ‘This Is Legislative Bullying Plain & Simple'” Stephanie Ruhle Reports (MSNBC)
“Valedictorian Says His Graduation Speech on Mental Health & LGBTQ Identity Was Cut Off” GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Outstanding Broadway Production

Company (WINNER – TIE)
Thoughts Of A Colored Man (WINNER – TIE)
Chicken & Biscuits

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Elliot Page” The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
“Bisexual Superman Is Not Ruining Your Childhood, B*tch Please” The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
“Culture War! Diverse Pilots and Trans Rights” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
“Jenny Hagel Investigates Why America’s Lesbian Bars Are Vanishing” Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
“Mj Rodriguez on Historic Emmy Nomination and Hopes for Trans Community’s Future” The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“Pride of The White House” (MSNBC) (WINNER)
“Anderson Speaks to Legendary AIDS and Gay Rights Activist” Anderson Cooper Full Circle (CNNgo)
“Gay Panic” This is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN)
“Life After Pulse” (WESH)
“Mama Gloria” AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange (PBS)
“PRIDE on ABC News Live: What’s Next for the LGBTQ+ Community” (ABC News Live)
“Trans in Texas” United Shades of America (CNN)
“Trans in Trumpland” (Topic)
“TransAmerica” (NBC News NOW)
“The Week in Pride” The Week with Joshua Johnson (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

“Lawmakers Can’t Cite Local Examples of Trans Girls in Sports” by David Crary & Lindsay Whitehurst (The Associated Press) (WINNER)
“Billy Porter Breaks a 14-Year Silence: ‘This Is What HIV-Positive Looks Like Now’” by Billy Porter, as told by Lacey Rose (The Hollywood Reporter)
“Books Probed by a Texas Lawmaker by Women, People of Color, LGBTQ Writers. They’re Asking: ‘Really?'” by Talia Richman & Corbett Smith (The Dallas Morning News)
“Bowen Yang is Defining Funny for a New Generation” by David Canfield (Entertainment Weekly)
“Diary of an ICE Detainee” by Yariel Valdes Gonzalez (Washington Blade)
“Elliot Page is Ready for This Moment” by Katy Steinmetz (TIME)
“The Hearts of Venezuela” by Taylor Hirschberg (Out)
“Inside the Sparkling, Rainbow-Filled World of JoJo Siwa” by Jason Sheeler (People)
“Keeping Trans Kids From Medicine Doesn’t Make Them Disappear” by Jennifer Finney Boylan (The New York Times)
“The Year of the Black Queer Revolution” by Ernest Owens (Rolling Stone)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“‘No Time For Intolerance:’ Dr. Rachel Levine Has A Job To Do” by Dawn Ennis (Forbes.com) (WINNER)
“Across the South, a Trans Housing Movement Grows” by Raquel Willis (VOGUE.com)
“As Anti-Trans Violence Surges, Advocates Demand Policy Reform” by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)
“Let’s Talk About (Queer) Sex: The Importance of LGBTQ-inclusive Sex Education in Schools” by David Oliver (USAToday.com)
“LGBT+ Afghans Fear Being Forgotten 100 Days Since Taliban Takeover” by Hugo Greenhalgh (Openlynews.com)
“Megan Rohrer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s First Trans Bishop, Wants to Get Messy” by Nico Lang (them.us)
“No, DaBaby, HIV Will Not ‘Make You Die in 2 to 3 weeks.’ Here’s the Truth.” by David Artavia (Yahoo.com)
“T.J. Osborne is Ready to Tell His Story” by Sam Lansky (TIME.com)
“What I’ve Learned After Living with HIV in Secret for Years” by Tony Morrison (GoodMorningAmerica.com)
“The Word Missing From the Vast Majority of Anti-Trans Legislation? Transgender” by Orion Rummler & Kate Sosin (19thnews.org)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Transnational” [series] by Eva Reign, Alyza Enriquez, Freddy McConnell, Vivek Kemp, Courtney Brooks, Sarah Burke, Hendrik Hinzel, Alyza Enriquez, Dan Ming, Trey Strange, and Daisy Wardell (VICE News) (WINNER)
“+Talk: HIV & Faith” by Karl Schmid, Mike Spierer, Brent Zacky, and Victor Barreiro (Plus Life Media)
“Caretakers” [series] by Geena Rocero, Jon Mallow, Dan Greenberg, Sheena Alexis Suarez, Erin McIntyre, Chelsea Rugg, Shant Alexander, and Victoria Malabrigo (PBS.com)
“Covid Confessions: Drag Performers Share Their Experiences Working During The Pandemic” by Alec Fischer (Fischr Media)
“For Ruth Ellis Center Staff, Helping LGBTQ Homeless Youth is Personal” by Scott Gatz, John Halbach, Maria Tridas, and Emily Geraghty (LGBTQ Nation)
“How Queer Characters Have Evolved In Children’s Animation” by Chris Snyder, Kyle Desiderio, Jess Chou, A.C. Fowler, Kuwilileni Hauwanga, Abbey White, and Kalai Chik (Insider)
“Legendary” [series] by Peppermint, Matt McDonough, Jennifer Tiexiera, Michael Seligman, Julia Hoff, Ryan Murray, Ximena Sanchez, and Tom Lofthouse (NowThis/Discovery+)
“Meet the Logo Legends: Brooklyn Trans Liberation” by Terron Moore, Sean Devaney, Sam Manzella, Christopher Rudolph, and Zachary O’Connor (Logo)
“The Power of Layshia Clarendon” by Katie Barnes, Jennifer Karson-Strauss, Andy Sharp, and Jennifer Holt (ESPN.com)
“Tyra Banks Interview: SI Swimsuit Cover Model Leyna Bloom” (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Outstanding Blog

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents (WINNER)
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters
Mombian
My Fabulous Disease
The Reckoning

SPANISH-LANGUAGE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“Claudia: La Enfermera Trans que Lucha Contra el Covid en Ciudad Juárez” por Louisa Reynolds (Nexos.com) (WINNER – TIE)
“Somos Invisibles”: La Discriminación y los Riesgos se Multiplican para los Indígenas LGBTQ+” por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com) (WINNER – TIE)
“Anacaona Reyes: Visibiliza a la Comunidad Trans y Educa Desde el Capitolio” por Maricarmen Rivera (Elvocero.com)
“Ana Macho: Sobre Hacer Música Que Rebasa Límites” por Ronald Avila (ElNuevoDia.com)
“Ángel Cruz Aprendió a “Desaprender” los Credos Sociales” por José Karlo Pagán Negrón (PrimeraHora.com)
“Así Viven la Menstruación los Hombres Trans” por Miriam Martínez (Vice.com)
“Casa Frida Rescata a Pareja Gay de Homofobia en Jamaica” por Edgar Ulises (Homosensual.com)
“En Casa con Kany García y Jocelyn Trochez” por Carole Joseph (PeopleEnEspanol.com)
“Oyuki, la Madre Trans de Seis Hijos que Rompe Prejuicios en México” por Eduard Ribas i Admetlla (EFE.com)
“Una Vida Transgénero: ‘Es Momento de que nos Dejemos Ver'” por Marcos Billy Guzman (ElNuevoDia.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Expulsados México: Cómo la Comunidad Transgénero se Unió para Ayudar a los Migrantes” por Patricia Clarembaux, Anna Clare Spelman, y Celemente Sánchez (Univision Noticias) (WINNER)
“Alexa: Su Vida y la Justicia que no llega a un Año de su Asesinato” por Marcos Billy Guzmán y Adlín González (El Nuevo Día)
“Marcha del Orgullo LGBTI: Día de Festejo, Pero También de Protesta” por Jair Cabrera Torres (La Jornada)
“Ser Mujer, ser Trans y ser Mapuche” por Natalia Barrera Francis, Paula Daibert, y Claudia Escobar (AJ+ Español)
“Vogue en el Paro Nacional y Transmilenio: ¿Qué hay detrás?” por Jahira Quintero, Pilar Cuartas Rodríguez, Laura Salomón, Dani Jara, Piisciiss, Nova y Axid (La Disidencia – El Espectador)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

“Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo” (Telemundo)

MENTAL HEALTH
