President Biden visits OH, pushes for more manufacturing jobs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Joe Biden joined industry leaders at United Performance Metals in Hamilton Friday to talk manufacturing in America.

“Getting products faster and cheaper, and reliably, and out competing the rest of the world. That’s what it’s about,” President Biden said.

The president believes increasing manufacturing across the country can help America solve its own supply chain problems and cut inflation. He is asking Congress to pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which would allow the government to invest in manufacturing companies and help them increase production.

“We know that one of the best ways to fight inflation is to bring prices down and the best way to bring prices down is to strengthen the resilience of our supply chains and that includes making more things here at home,” President Biden said.

President Biden also introduced a new compact between some of the industry’s largest and smallest manufacturing companies. The agreement allows the companies to share resources that would also help increase production.

“Every General Electric, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, for every one of them, there are hundreds, if not thousands of supplies that help these businesses compete globally,” President Biden said.

To help push the Bipartisan Innovation Act, Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown joined the president. They believe this bill is vital to Ohio’s manufacturing future.

“This is very important to Ohio. We just had an announcement by Intel to make a 20 billion dollar investment in the Columbus area, but he said it could be about 100 billion dollars if we get this chips act passed, which is part of this legislation,” Sen. Portman explained.

“You will never hear him use the term ‘Rust Belt.’ We’re burying the term ‘Rust Belt.’ We were burying it in Columbus with Intel, we burying it in Cleveland with the export, import bank, we’re burying it in Cincinnati with GE, and UPM, and Butler Tech and UC,” Sen. Brown explained.

