ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs first round pick says ‘it was meant to be’ after trying KC BBQ

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXgIW_0fVjgqQM00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second annual Kansas City BBQ Fest is taking place at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend where the Chiefs will also be hosting mini camp for their rookie players.

For most festival-goers barbecue is just part of life in Kansas City. But at least one of the Chiefs’ newest players had no idea what he was in store for.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our weekly Kansas City Chiefs newsletter

Arrowhead stadium and Kansas City are known for Chiefs football and also Kansas City barbecue.

“If you think about it where we are standing right now on any game day there’s tons and tons of bbq being cooked right here by some great local chefs so we brought some of the best local chefs from all over the country here,” Brian Wahby said.

Chiefs first round pick George Karlaftis knew the football part, but growing up in Greece had no idea KC was known for barbecue… until Friday.

What you need to know before attending Kansas City BBQ Fest at Arrowhead

“It was one of the first things people mentioned because everyone knows I’m into food and grilling and meat and they are like ‘you know this is barbecue city right.'” “I’m like really,” he said.

Joined by fellow top picks Cornerback Trent McDuffie and Wide Receiver Skyy Moore, Coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt introduced the players to what very well could become their new menu.

Chiefs select WR Skyy Moore with second round pick

“It’s such an honor to feed a legend like Andy Reid and then the up and comers that hopefully will make a name for themselves in KC,” Barrett Black, fourth generation grill master for the Original Black’s Barbecue out of Texas said.

Soon after thousands of others enjoying barbecue from a dozen pit masters from around the nation.

“They say chili and barbecue are the only things that originated in America, so we’ve got pit masters from all over the country that are sharing what they do from their part of the country,” Plowboys BBQ Founder Todd Johns said.

The event is free throughout the weekend, as is parking. Food and drinks are available for purchase. There are demonstrations music and entertainment, even a rib eating contest. Though the Chiefs rookies will be busy at mini camp, maybe don’t count Karlaftis out as a surprise entry!

“This barbecue was off the chain. This is my type of place for sure, it was meant to be,” Karlaftis said of his first round selection also landing him in the barbecue capital.

KC BBQ Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning and his family are surely celebrating his wife, Ashley Manning, on this special day. The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Ashley Manning, have two children together. Peyton and Ashley were married in 2001. Ashley Manning is a native of Tennessee. She reportedly met her future husband through...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Arrowhead#Wide Receiver#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mother's Day Gift Goes Viral: Fans React

Patrick Mahomes outdid just about everyone with his Mother's Day present for his wife, Brittany Mahomes. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted photos of the couple posing next to a new Ferrari he bought to commemorate their first Mother's Day as parents. Some onlookers responded by pointing out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy