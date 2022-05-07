ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ukrainian family returns to Las Vegas after fleeing war

By Jeremy Ford
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1pd3_0fVjfnzC00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Ukrainian family with ties to a show on the Strip fled their country to come to Las Vegas. They left two sons behind to fight the war and arrived in the city with just two suitcases.

“They used to live in Las Vegas because he was a performer for Cirque du Soleil. And they used to live here while the contract was on,” Sergiy Bobrovnyk told 8 News Now.

Elena Kiryanova was also a performer in the traveling show for five years, where the couple met and found love before moving to Ukraine in 2014 to be a family.

They had lived there until the war with Russia started.

“At first from Kiyv the bombing was far,” Elena Kiryanova said. “And later it started coming closer. And then the kids started getting scared. And the little one, every time she would hear a siren, she would hide under the table.”

In Las Vegas, their long time friend and translator, Katia Simomeko, reached out to lend a hand.

“Since the war started, we started contacting them,” Simomeko said. “And we told them right away we are going to help with anything if they can get here.”

Within two weeks, they arrived with very little belongings and two small children, looking to build a new life in our city.

“They liked Vegas always,” Kiryanova said. “And they left and they think that it’s really a sign that they are here, because they came back.”

Now, they’re starting over with a dream to one day open a school and teach acrobatics to young children.

“They would like to have a studio here, a circus studio if they had money,” Simomeko added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8 News Now

Las Vegas restaurants prepare for Mother’s Day.

It’s been several years since Las Vegas has seen a packed Mother’s Day weekend. But as things return to normal, local businesses are preparing for a rise in customers, and they are ready for the special day. Mother’s Day might officially be on Sunday, but at The Stove, it’s in full swing. Open for 4 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Cirque Du Soleil#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Takes Over Doomed Former Hotel

The Las Vegas Strip has more than just casinos. Sure, that famous 4.2-mile section of road gets its identity from the towering Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report, and the other iconic casinos, offer so much more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy