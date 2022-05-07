ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton Metro Library to honor LGBTQ elders in the community

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Dayton Metro Library r

DAYTON — In honor of Older Americans Month in May and Pride Month in June, a local library will celebrate LGBTQ elders.

Dayton Metro Library will honor those who have contributed to the community, such as leaders who made a large impact during the AIDS epidemic.

“It is to remember and honor those who lived their lives fearlessly despite the possibility of repercussions,” Suzanne Kirchner, older adult services librarian at outreach services said in a release.

The event will take place May 16 from 5-7 p.m.

It will include a panel discussion and reception.

To register for the event and learn more visit Dayton Metro Library’s website.

Comments / 9

Jon Gotti
3d ago

HOW ABOUT HONORING MILITARY VETERANS OF THIS COMMUNITY!? are you awake yet? ⏰ [They] are after the children.

Reply
6
Mike Johnson
3d ago

👎 send them to DISNEY would than a one way ticket and any country of the wishes just not the United States

Reply
5
