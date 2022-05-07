ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 02:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING An isolated 45 to 50 mph wind gust is possible for another couple of hours. However, winds speeds will gradually diminish overnight, and the advisory will be allowed to expire.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Brown Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Brown, southern Oconto and eastern Shawano Counties through 745 PM CDT At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Navarino Wildlife Area to near Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pulaski around 710 PM CDT. Gillett around 725 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Hofa Park, Rose Lawn, Sobieski, Kunesh, South Chase, Pensaukee, Landstad, Zachow, Lunds and Morgan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/04 AM 5.0 2.1 2.5 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 5.0 2.1 2.3 5 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.2 1.6 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.2 1.3 1.3 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.3 0.4 0.7 2 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 4.9 2.2 2.8 6 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.7 2.0 2.5 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.2 1.5 2.1 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.7 1.2 3 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/07 PM 4.9 2.1 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 3 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 3 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 2-3 NONE 13/07 AM 3.4 0.6 1.0 2 NONE
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT/730 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELTA AND EAST CENTRAL MENOMINEE COUNTIES At 816 PM EDT/716 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Escanaba, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Escanaba, Ford River, Bark River, Gourley and Hyde. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, one to one and one half of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 7 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 AM 3.9 1.4 1.7 9 NONE 11/05 PM 3.7 1.2 1.6 8-9 NONE 12/05 AM 3.7 1.2 1.5 6-7 NONE 12/06 PM 3.6 1.1 1.3 5-6 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 4 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware Beaches WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING An isolated 45 to 50 mph wind gust is possible for another couple of hours. However, winds speeds will gradually diminish overnight, and the advisory will be allowed to expire.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Marinette, southern Oconto and east central Shawano Counties through 800 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gillett to 6 miles north of Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Gillett around 725 PM CDT. Oconto around 755 PM CDT. Pound around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Spruce, Pulcifer, Cullen, Underhill, Stiles, Oconto Falls, Advance, County Line, Lena and Zachow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Menominee The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Menominee County in south central Upper Michigan * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Wausaukee, or 23 miles northwest of Menominee, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Stephenson and Cedar River. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI

Community Policy