Men shot by National Capital Park Police officer remain hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 9-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted has been found unharmed in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police. An AMBER alert was issued for Savannah Rosetta Nicole Heaton earlier this evening. Authorities alleged that she had been abducted from Shamrock Circle in Westminster, Maryland. Heaton was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. She was with her aunt at the time, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Heaton’s aunt has court custody of her, according to authorities. She was believed to be taken by known suspects, including her 33-year-old sister, Magen Ashley Wallen, deputies said. Wallen was believed to be operating a tan 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a license plate of 9DM4538 at the time of the abduction, authorities said. Heaton was found in Edgemere, Maryland. Wallen has been taken into custody, according to deputies. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office expects to provide information on charges tied to the abduction.

WESTMINSTER, MD ・ 57 MINUTES AGO