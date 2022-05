Collin Sexton has real support from Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers need some help offensively and one of those targets is in fact Collin Sexton, their current shooting guard. Sexton, who hurt his knee this season, is on an expiring deal and will hit free agency if a new one isn’t agreed to. He’ll be a restricted free agent, so the Cavs have the right to match any offer he gets, but I’m sure they’d rather have something place beforehand, so there isn’t a bidding war for Sexton.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO