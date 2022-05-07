ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW-Madison, Madison College partner on new nursing transfer agreement

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A new agreement between a pair of local colleges aims to address the nursing workforce shortages.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and Madison College are teaming up to provide additional access to nursing education. The agreement will help facilitate the transfer of Madison College students who earn their associate’s degrees to UW-Madison’s School of Nursing’s BSN completion track.

“Known as the BSN@Home program, the degree-completion pathway provides a flexible part-time, online option for working registered nurses (RNs) looking to expand their career opportunities in health care,” a news release from Madison College reads .

Officials from both schools took part in a signing ceremony for the new transfer agreement at Madison College Friday afternoon.

