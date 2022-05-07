ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters rally, block traffic lanes in Kalamazoo

By Madalyn Buursma
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A small group of protesters gathered in Kalamazoo Friday.

Demonstrators chanted calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya , who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer in April. They also chanted about police brutality, racial inequality and homelessness, and held signs that said things like “Black Lives Matter” and “drop the charges, stop the sweeps.”

The group at one point blocked traffic at the Michigan Avenue and the S. Kalamazoo Mall intersection. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety then arrived and directed traffic while demonstrators blocked two lanes of Michigan Avenue.

— News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.

Jason Kelson-johnson
3d ago

I'm still on the fence on this one only because he was shot while face down and in the back of the head. but with his previous history, warrants and high blood alcohol also doesn't look good in the situation

