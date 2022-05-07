Protesters rally, block traffic lanes in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A small group of protesters gathered in Kalamazoo Friday.

Demonstrators chanted calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya , who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer in April. They also chanted about police brutality, racial inequality and homelessness, and held signs that said things like “Black Lives Matter” and “drop the charges, stop the sweeps.”

The group at one point blocked traffic at the Michigan Avenue and the S. Kalamazoo Mall intersection. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety then arrived and directed traffic while demonstrators blocked two lanes of Michigan Avenue.

— News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.

