Ballot shapes up for Aug. 4 elections in Montgomery County

Now that the Montgomery County primary is history, local candidates and voters can begin to shift their focus to the second election of 2022, which is the state primary and county general election.

Set for Aug. 4 — meaning a hot summer of campaigning lies ahead — this election will determine final winners in numerous local county and judicial races.

It will also be an opportunity for political parties to nominate candidates in state races, and those winners will move on to the Nov. 8 state general and City of Clarksville elections.

Montgomery County Administrator of Elections Elizabeth Black and her staff will get a bit of a reprieve before July, when early voting for the Aug. 4 election begins.

Black said early voting will run from July 15-30, and there will be a new wrinkle this year.

Besides holding early voting at the Election Commission offices at 350 Pageant Lane in Veterans Plaza, there will also be an experimental second location this summer, at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Airport at Outlaw Field, off Tiny Town Road.

In review: Montgomery County Primary election results: Find it all here

County and judicial candidates who won their respective political party's nominations on Tuesday now move on to the final Aug. 4 decision day, and in some cases Republicans and Democrats, as well as independents, will square off in those local races.

But in many cases, local candidates will be unopposed Aug. 4.

In the state primary, voters in the extreme northeastern area of Montgomery County, around South Guthrie, will see the addition of state Senate District 23 to represent them, while most of the county will still be represented in Senate District 22.

In the state House, the county is divided into three districts, 67, 68 and now, 75.

All of the changes in state legislative representation are the result of statewide, Census-based redistricting.

Reach Jimmy Settle at jimmysettle@theleafchronicle.com or 931-245-0247. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

Aug. 4 ballot

Here, courtesy of the Montgomery County Election Commission, is how the Aug. 4 ballot is shaping up, specifying qualified candidates and their respective affiliations of Republican (R), Democrat (D) or Independent (I).

State primary

Tennessee State Senate District 23

Kerry Roberts (R)

Tennessee House of Representatives District 67 (R)

John W. Dawson (R)

Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr. (R)

Tennessee House of Representatives District 67 (D)

Ronnie L. Glynn (D)

Tennessee House of Representatives District 68 (R)

Curtis Johnson (R)

(Monica Meeks, running as an independent in District 68, will appear on the Nov. 8 State General Election ballot only.)

Tennessee House of Representatives District 75 (R)

Jeff Burkhart (R)

Kent Griffy (R)

Deanna McLaughlin (R)

State Executive Committeeman District 22 (R)

Doug Englen (R)

Patricia (Pat) Allen (R)

State Executive Committeeman District 22 (D)

Charles Uffelman (D)

Karen D. Sorenson (D)

State Executive Committeeman District 23 (R)

Larry Hillis (R)

Mary Ann Parks (R)

County general

Montgomery County Mayor

Wes Golden (R)

Jo Ellen "Jodi" O'Connor (I)

Sheriff

John S. Fuson (R)

Mike Oliver (I)

County Trustee

Kimberly B. Wiggins (I)

Circuit Court Judge Part I

Adrienne G. Fry (R)

Circuit Court Judge Part II

Bill Goodman (I)

Circuit Court Judge Part III

Joel Wallace (R)

Kimberly Turner (I)

Circuit Court Judge Part IV

Robert T. Bateman (R)

Circuit Court Judge Part V

Katy Olita (R)

Chancellor

Ben Dean (R)

Laurence M. McMillan, Jr. (I)

District Attorney

Robert Nash (R)

District Public Defender

Roger Nell (R)

General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge Division I

Ken Goble, Jr. (R)

General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge Division II

Reid Poland (R)

Merriel Bullock-Neal (D)

James Bagby (I)

General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge Division III

Sharon Massey-Grimes (R)

General Sessions & Juvenile Court Judge Division IV

Tim Barnes (I)

County Clerk

Teresa Cottrell (R)

Circuit Court Clerk

Wendy Davis (R)

Faye Rennell Hobson (I)

Register of Deeds

Julie Chadwick Runyon (R)

County Commission District 1

John M. Gannon (R)

County Commission District 2

Jason D. Knight (R)

John (JM) Genis (I)

Charles D. Keene (I)

Dennis J. Potvin (I)

County Commission District 3

Joe Smith (R)

County Commission District 4

Ascension "Big Sarge" Lopez (R)

Rickey Ray (I)

County Commission District 5

Rashidah A. Leverett (D)

Lori J. Mason (I)

County Commission District 6

Michael Lankford (R)

Randy Allbert (I)

County Commission District 7

Nathan Burkholder (R)

Tony Eldridge (I)

Rocky Sickel (I)

County Commission District 8

Tangi C. Smith (D)

County Commission District 9

Jorge Padro (R)

County Commission District 10

Jeremiah Walker (D)

County Commission District 11

Christine S. McKinney (D)

Joe L. Creek (I)

County Commission District 12

Carmelle Chandler (D)

Joey Dasinger (I)

County Commission District 13

Walker Woodruff (D)

County Commission District 14

Billy Burgett (D)

Joshua Beal (I)

County Commission District 15

David L. Harper (R)

County Commission District 16

Joshua Wikholm (R)

Lisa Prichard (D)

County Commission District 17

Sam Houston (R)

Chris Rasnic (D)

County Commission District 18

Kyong Suk Dawson (R)

Ryan Gallant (D)

County Commission District 19

William "Billy" Frye (I)

Garland V. Johnson (I)

County Commission District 20

Autumn Simmons (R)

Michael Walker (I)

County Commission District 21

Jerry Allbert (I)

David Wayne Shelton (I)

School Board District 1

John Crespo (R)

Carol A. Berry (D)

School Board District 3

Janet M. Peterson (R)

Herbert A. Nelson (D)

Ambar Marquis (I)

School Board District 5

Brad Morrow (R)

Jimmie M. Garland (D)

School Board District 7

Aron Maberry (R)

Ballot source: Montgomery County Election Commission

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Ballot shapes up for Aug. 4 elections in Montgomery County