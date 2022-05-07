ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Helping Hands Humane Society holds food truck festival on Friday

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society held their May food truck festival Friday afternoon in their parking lot.

Helping Hands food truck festivals have been successful and have raised over $10,000 for the animals. May’s event took place on Friday instead of the usual Saturday so that everyone could enjoy the downtown car show on Saturday. Friday’s food truck fest included a performance by the band Delta Haze.

Topeka brewery wins major award in World Beer Cup

Upcoming Helping Hands food truck festivals include:

  • Saturday, June 4th, 4 p.m.to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, September, 3rd, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday October 1st, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ltjn9_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXtCf_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwv3g_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL7kU_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8hv2_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNO20_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dAIjM_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfgsY_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1a90_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyZQn_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xx0WB_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxxPi_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAoyw_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4Z9W_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dfjdb_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVYA8_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhyIi_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OVAj_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zYTF_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjqqR_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPy2B_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsUpo_0fVja19A00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgYRs_0fVja19A00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#World Beer Cup#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Shooting death of brother leads Topeka man on search for answers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed in Topeka, his family searches for answers amidst their mourning. On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Lightning hitting Topeka home does almost $1 million in damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A lightning strike on a Topeka home that started a fire caused almost $1 million in damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters arrived around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday to find light smoke coming from the roofline of a home at 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. As they kept looking, TFD said the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
Awesome 92.3

Here’s the Best Place for BBQ in Kansas City

You don't want me to tell you where to go get a big 'ol plate of BBQ in Kansas City, any more than you want me to tell you where in Texas you can find great BBQ. 'Cause BBQ isn't my thing. That said, the Thrillist website has named the best BBQ joints in Kansas City, and it's no surprise who is #1 on the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy