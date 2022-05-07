ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Hagerty, ‘Friends’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’ actor, dies at 67

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Longtime character actor Mike Hagerty, who appeared in dozens of well-known television shows including “Friends,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and, most recently, “Somebody Somewhere,” has died at the age of 67.

Bridget Everett, his costar on HBO’s “Somebody, Somewhere,” announced the death in an Instagram post Friday.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” the post read. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.”

The cause of death wasn’t released.

HBO sent the following statement to Nexstar:

We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in “Somebody Somewhere” showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Fans of the sitcom “Friends” know Hagerty as building superintendent Mr. Treeger.

Hagerty also appeared on “Shameless,” “The Goldbergs,” “Marry Me,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Community,” “The Mindy Project,” “Monk,” “Lucky Louie,” “ER,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld,” among others.

CHEERS — “Strange Bedfellows: Part 1” Episode 24 — Air Date 05/01/1986 — Pictured: (l-r) Woody Harrelson as Woody Boyd, Mike Hagerty as Decker (as Michael G. Hagerty) (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg,” Everett wrote on Instagram. “He will be sorely missed.”

