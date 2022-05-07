ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea fans are left bemused by club's bizarre timing to announce Todd Boehly's takeover, with Blues confirming the news at 1:37AM on Saturday... while others thank Roman Abramovich for his time as owner

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Chelsea supporters have been left bemused by the club's bizarre timing to announce that Todd Boehly has agreed to acquire the club in a proposed £4.25billion deal.

Boehly's consortium was named as the preferred bidder to take over at Stamford Bridge by the Raine Group, the American bank who are overseeing the sale. He has partnered with fellow Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss as well as investment firm Clearlake Capital.

Boehly saw off competition from consortiums fronted by Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton and even a late £4.25bn bid from Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

With just UK Government and Premier League approval needed, the Blues took to their official website to confirm the monumental news in the early hours of Saturday morning – but the decision to do it at 1:37am left many scratching their heads.

One fan wrote: 'Chelsea announcing the sale of the club at 1:30am on a Saturday sure is a thing.'

Another asked: 'So why was the sale of Chelsea announced at 2 am London time?'

One Chelsea fan suggested the timing was down to the club's new American connection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KdmX_0fVjYv2z00
Chelsea confirmed Todd Boehly has agreed to acquire the club in a £4.25billion deal 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJWCY_0fVjYv2z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIA9U_0fVjYv2z00
However the decision to announce the news at 1:37am on Saturday left fans confused

They wrote: 'Club statement at 1:37 - welcome, Chelsea, to America.' Another fan said: 'Well guess that's what we get under American ownership.'

While many were left confused as to the timing, other Chelsea supporters took the time to thank Roman Abramovich for all he had done for the club during his 19-year tenure.

Abramovich, who has helped turn Chelsea into a footballing juggernaut in world football, put the club up for sale on March 2 after he was sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10 after Downing Street claimed to have proven links between the Russian oligarch and Vladimir Putin, who has invaded Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OU1Tl_0fVjYv2z00
The Chelsea takeover saga has ended with Roman Abramovich completing the sale to Boehly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222REr_0fVjYv2z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPHtg_0fVjYv2z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2At5xv_0fVjYv2z00
Other Chelsea fans used the opportunity to thank Abramovich for his 19 years as owner

Despite this, Chelsea fans applauded the Russian billionaire for letting the sale take place and paving the way for others to help the club succeed.

One fan wrote: 'Thank you Roman for allowing this easy sale to take place, making sure the future of the team is safe with the terms you put and paving the way for new owners to be successful from day one. Excited for this new era of Chelsea.'

Another simply put 'thank you' followed by a number of pictures of Abramovich and the trophies Chelsea had won under his regime.

A Twitter user added: 'He Lived Chelsea .. He was one of ours ..Will miss you Roman.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHJjD_0fVjYv2z00
Some social media users called on Boehly to continue the legacy left by Abramovich

Several supporters on social media urged Boehly to 'continue the legacy' left by Abramovich by bringing success to the club.

'Todd Boehly literally has to give his everything for Chelsea to even match Roman’s standards,' said one. 'Benchmark set by Roman is highest of all. Even Sheikh Mansoor can splash cash, but he can never love his club like Roman did. Becoming a living god in the eyes of fans isn’t simple.'

Another called for Chelsea to make West Ham star Declan Rice their first signing under new ownership.

Others were more cautious, with one writing: 'The proof of the pudding is in the eating, I'll reserve my judgment until I see their plans in action. Other than that, welcome to our beloved football club Todd, let's get started.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City is 'super exciting' and a 'game changer' for the Premier League, insists Jamie Redknapp... but Dion Dublin thinks Norwegian will find it 'DIFFICULT' to score goals in England

Jamie Redknapp has described Erling Haaland signing for Manchester City as a gamechanger for the Premier League and cannot wait to see him in action next season - saying the Norwegian is 'lucky' to be working with manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League champions announced on Tuesday the Norway international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Are YOU Britain's biggest-EVER lottery winner? Single UK ticket scoops £184 MILLION in tonight's record EuroMillions draw making its owner richer than Tom Jones

One lucky UK ticket-holder has won tonight's £184 million EuroMillions jackpot, becoming the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner, Camelot has said. The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9. One ticket matched all seven numbers to win...
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane insists he is 'honestly very happy' at Liverpool after scoring crucial winner against Aston Villa - despite his agent 'holding talks with Bayern Munich on Friday'

Sadio Mane has emphasised he is 'honestly very happy' at Liverpool despite links to a move away. The Senegalese forward, 30, scored a clever header which proved the winner as the Reds edged past Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday. And Mane insisted he is content at Anfield - despite reports...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Stephen Pagliuca
Daily Mail

'It's about digging in and finding a way to win': Skipper Jordan Henderson admits his Liverpool team had to come through tough moments to seal comeback win over Aston Villa and keep the title pressure on Manchester City

Jordan Henderson was proud of Liverpool's performance against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening and credited Sadio Mane's 'incredible' winner for helping them keep their Premier League title hopes alive. Liverpool went 1-0 down against Villa in third minute of their clash at Villa Park. Henderson said they knew it was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Duke Of York And Sarah Ferguson 'Totally Blindsided' Buckingham Palace Aides With 'Cringy' Instagram Posts Using HRH Title

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have maintained their close friendship despite being divorced several years ago. Just recently, many were shocked about the Duke of York's post on his ex-wife's Instagram account, especially because he signed it with his HRH title when the Queen already ordered him never to use it again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#The Raine Group#American#Swiss#Clearlake Capital
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby dies aged 30 two days after prison release - seven years after the singer's other son Arthur died in LSD-fuelled clifftop fall in Brighton

Nick Cave's son Jethro Lazenby has died aged 30, the musician said today - seven years after the star's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in Brighton. Jethro, who lived in Melbourne, had been released from prison on bail two days before he died, having been jailed for kneeing his mother in the face during a row over cigarettes - leaving her 'bruised and bleeding'.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Alexander Zverev rips ATP after Madrid final loss

German tennis star Alexander Zverev ripped the ATP following a Madrid Masters final loss, saying the job they were doing with the scheduling throughout the week was extremely poor. On Friday night, Zverev finished his quarterfinal match versus Felix Auger-Aliassime at around 1am local time. The following day, Zverev took...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

EA Sports will stop making FIFA: Video game publisher pulls plug on 29-year partnership 'after governing body asks for $1BILLION for rights' and launches its own Fortnite-style gaming service

Electronic Arts Inc announced on Tuesday it was officially ending its near three-decade long video-gaming partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA. The move comes after months of tense negotiations as FIFA officials reportedly demanded $1 billion for its licensing rights from the company. Their 29-year partnership was set to...
UEFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Revolt brewing among men's tennis players over Wimbledon's decision to ban Russians and Belarussians... with momentum growing to strip SW19 and other UK grass court events of official ranking points

Momentum appears to be growing among men's tennis players to strip Wimbledon and other UK grass court events of official ranking points this summer. Player representatives on the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour are, according to knowledgeable sources, said to be in favour of taking a hard line over the banning of Russians and Belarussians announced last month.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Ralph Hasenhuttl still has the backing of the Southampton hierarchy despite increasing fan pressure on his position as manager... with the Austrian set to be backed in the transfer market this summer to overhaul his Saints squad

Ralph Hasenhuttl retains the backing of the Southampton hierarchy despite some supporters turning on the club's manager. Hasenhuttl was on the receiving end of 'sacked in the morning' and 'you don't know what you're doing' chants' during Southampton's 3-0 defeat at Brentford. It was an eighth loss in 11 games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal are lining up a move for Youri Tielemans with Leicester willing to sell star midfielder this summer as he enters the final year of his deal

Youri Tielemans is keen to join a Champions League club if he leaves Leicester with Arsenal watching the midfielder closely ahead of a possible summer move. The Foxes are prepared to sell Tielemans, 25, at the end of the season as he has only one year left on his contract, meaning he could seal a free transfer to a foreign club from January 2023.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England logs just 9,700 new Covid cases day after UK-wide daily stats were scrapped - as experts urge health chiefs to ditch daily figures ENTIRELY because they are no longer accurate and worst of pandemic is over

Just 9,700 positive Covid tests were logged in England in the past 24 hours, as the Government dashboard stops reporting the UK-wide figure for the first time since early in the pandemic. After weeks of experts calling for the daily statistics to be scrapped, infections, hospital admissions and deaths are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy