Fans have been waiting for the GTA 6 release date, and there are some GTA 6 rumors that allegedly reveal the general timing of its launch. Grand Theft Auto 6 has long been rumored to be in the works, and fans can’t wait to finally get their hands on Rockstar’s next open-world masterpiece. However, even though Rockstar has already confirmed that the game is in the works, the studio has been shy about actually giving a release window for the game. Hence, while players anticipate the game’s release, nobody knows outside of Rockstar when the game will actually come out.

