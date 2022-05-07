ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Kidney walk paints Fort Wayne orange

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne was glowing orange on Friday in honor of the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana’s annual Kidney Walk. The Kidney Walk took place at Promenade Park from 6:30 p.m....

www.wane.com

WANE-TV

Are Baby Boxes coming to Aboite?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baby boxes may be coming to Aboite. Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes (SHBB) has been putting baby boxes around the Fort Wayne area for quite a while. But what is a baby box? According to Kelsey, baby boxes offer a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
WARSAW, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
WANE-TV

Power restored to 60 homes on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– 60 homes on the south side of Fort Wayne were affected by a power outage. According to Indiana Michigan Power, the outage occurred in the area of Broadway and Maple Ave. around 6:57 p.m. The power came back around 11:30 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

State trooper sniffed female coworker, pushed her head toward his groin

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
PERU, IN
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
WBKO

Stolen Indiana U-Haul recovered in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Indiana natives were arrested Wednesday after the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received information concerning a stolen U-Haul truck. Steven Sullivan, 55, was charged with outstanding warrants along with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN, KY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE

