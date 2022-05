LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public was invited to a meet and greet of two beloved shelter dogs on Monday. Huck, a rescue dog at the Lexington Humane Society, was finally able to meet his fellow furry hero. Huck was found on Christmas Eve with a broken leg and two fractures in his jaw. He’s since recovered and on Monday, got the chance to meet Ethan the rescue dog from the Kentucky Humane Society.

