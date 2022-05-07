Palmyra tennis takes down Cedar Crest, earns first district finals berth

District 3 singles tournament

Form pretty much held on the first day of the District 3 Singles Championship Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Seven of the 8 seeded players - all four in 3A, three out of four in 2A moved onto Saturday's semifinals, including top seeds Cooper Lehman (3A)of Hempfield and Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day (2A), who both cruised into the semis without losing a set.

Other seeded players to advance were, in 3A, Jonathan Arbittier of Dallastown (2), Michael Georgelis of Manheim Township (3) and Dallastown's Hayden Koons.

In 2A seeded players moving on were, No. 1 Nile Abadir and No. 2 Freddie Bloom of Lancaster Country Day and No. 4 Aarman Malik of Conrad Weiser. The other semifinalist is Akilan Murugesan of Donegal.

Semifinals, championship and third-place matches will be played Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Lehman, Abadir capture district singles titles

After three straight years of watching Dallastown teammate Holden Koons dominate the District 3 A singles tourney, senior Jonathan Arbittier got his chance to leave Hershey Racquet Club wearing the crown.

But after earning a title shot with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Michael Georgelis of Manheim Township early Saturday afternoon, Arbittier found himself on the receiving end of a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to another Lancaster-Lebanon League foe, top-seeded Cooper Lehman of Hempfield, a deadly accurate baseliner with an equally precise serve who never let the big-hitting Arbittier gain a foothold in their title tilt.

"I'm definitely excited to get this far," Arbittier said before taking off to get ready for prom. "A little bit disappointed I didn't end up winning it, but at the same time it was a great experience and I'm happy I made it this far in this tournament."

But Lehman clearly had some aspirations of his own for the event, and achieved them in part by losing his serve just once, ironically, while serving for the match up 5-2 in the second set.

"He was serving really well in the first set,"Arbittier said of Lehman."He served 82 percent of his first serves in the court, which is unbelievable. All credit to him, he played a really good match. I played him before the season and lost that one as well. He beat me twice and played really well both times, so it's tough."

Lehman and Arbittier will next move on to the PIAA State Championships, set for later this month at HRC. Georgelis will join them after defeating Dylan Koons of Dallastown 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 in the third-place match.

In 2A, top-seeded Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day grabbed the crown with a 6-1, 6-3 win against teammate Freddie Bloom, while Conrad Weiser's Aarman Malik topped Donegal's Akilan Murugesab, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in the third place match.

2A first round

Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day) def. Clayton Herb (Camp Hill) 6-0, 6-0

Wade Stoltzfus (Pequea Valley) def. Antonio Corona (Hanover) 7-5, 6-2

Armaan Malik (Conrad Weiser) def. Colin Brusse (Susquehannock) 6-0, 6-0

Nate Burger (Brandywine Heights) def. Andrew Tran (Trinity) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0

Kyle Sonon (Fleetwood) def. Jon Tang (Bishop McDevitt) 6-0, 6-0

Akilan Murugesab (Donegal) def. Charlie Zitto (Hanover) 6-1, 6-1

Jaydon Grumbine (Elco) def. Drew Bratton (Greenwood) 6-2, 6-1

Freddie Bloom (Lancaster Country Day) def. Matea Jovic (East Pennsboro) 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Abadir def. Stoltzfus 6-1, 6-0

Malik def. Burger 6-0, 6-0

Murugesan def. Sonon 6-0,6-0

Bloom def. Grumbine 6-0, 6-0

Semifinals

Abadir def. Malik, 6-0, 6-0

Bloom def. Murugesan, 6-1, 6-4

Championship

Abadir def. Bloom,6-1, 6-3

Third place

Malik def. Murugesan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Class 3A first round

Cooper Lehman (Hempfield) def. Cooper Wheeler (Red Lion) 6-1, 6-2

Daniel Wu (Dallastown) def. Rocco Shrikeli (Cedar Crest) 6-4, 6-3

Hayden Koons (Dallastown) def. William Johnston (Mechanicsburg) 6-0, 6-0

Teddy Snyder (Exeter) def. Lance Wilson (Ephrata) 6-2, 6-4

Michael Georgelis (Manheim Township) def. Sam Shank (Daniel Boone) 6-1, 6-0

Zach Schrader (Reading) def. Jesse Mullins (Hershey) 6-2 6-3

William Ong (Cumberland Valley) def. Viseth Meng (Cedar Crest) 6-3, 6-4

Jonathan Arbittier (Dallastown) def. Brady Coonelly (Lower Dauphin) 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Lehman def. Wu 6-3, 6-2

Koons def. Snyder 6-4, 6-0

Georgelis def. Schrader 6-3, 6-2

Arbittier def. Ong 7-5, 6-1

Semifinals

Lehman def. Koons, 6-4, 6-1

Arbittier def. Georgelis 6-3, 6-1

Championship

Lehman def. Arbittier, 6-3, 6-3

Third place

Georgelis def, Koons, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 2A quarterfinal results

Lancaster Country Day 4, East Pennsboro 0

Donegal 3, Hanover 2

Pequea Valley 3, Wyomissing 2

Conrad Weiser 3, Trinity 1

Semifinal schedule

Monday, May 9

Lancaster Country Day 4, Donegal 0

Tuesday, May10

Pequea Valley vs. Conrad Weiser, Hershey Racquet Club, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A Team Tournament

Quarterfinals

Dallastown 3, South Western 0

Cumberland Valley 3, Twin Valley 1

Cedar Crest 3, Manheim Township 2

Palmyra 5, Red Lion 0

Semifinal scchedule

Monday, May 9

Palmyra vs. Cedar Crest, Lebanon Valley College, 4:30 p.m.

As a member of Palmyra's boys soccer team in the fall, Aidan Mark already knew what it felt like to play in a district final.

Apparently he believed his Palmyra boys tennis teammates should know the feeling, too.

With a most impressive 6-1, 6-2 win over tough out Charlie Robbins at No. 3 singles, Mark clinched the Cougars' first-ever trip to the District 3 3A title match in a 3-1 win over county rival Cedar Crest on a gorgeous Monday afternoon.

Waiting for 17-0 Palmyra will be the winner of Tuesday's semifinal between Dallastown and Cumberland Valley at a site and time to be determined. Cedar Crest (14-2) will face the loser in the consolation match with a state tournament berth on the line.

The Cougrars are already bound for states, thanks to straight set wins from its top two players, sophomore twins Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey, who defeated Rocco Shkreli and Viseth Meng, respectively, to stake Palmyra to a 2-0 lead. Cedar Crest then sliced the deficit to 2-1 when Garrett Muraika and Jozef Shkreli bested Nolan Ciesielka and Cole Heisey at No. 1 doubles.

With the No. 2 doubles match between Cedar Crest's Sam Malay and Micah Zeisloft and Palmyra's Casey Heisey and Othello Vida, Jr. in a third and decisive set, the pressure rested on Mark's shoulders and he did not disappoint, closing out the match with his ultra steady baseline play.

"It's just good that it's over," said a relieved Mark. "Honestly, Charlie is a really good player, so it was a really long, gruesome match. It's nice to get it over and send us to our first district finals match."

It's exciting" said Palmyra coach Abbie Mahaffey, who notched career win No. 102 Monday. "Until this team we've never won a district match, and to win one last year (also against Cedar Crest) and finish fourth, and now this, it's a credit to all of them. They've been putting in the work and have been dedicated to it."

Cedar Crest almost equally so, which is why Falcon coach Mike Rohrbach could not bring himself to be too discouraged with the outcome.

"We were in the match," he said. "At this point in the season, they're all gonna be close, they're all gonna come down to a couple points. You gotta give Palmyra a lot of credit, Aidan was a kid who we (beat) last year. But he came back, had a great game plan and he executed it. He really played with passion, played with a lot of heart and that's what great tennis is all about.

"How awesome is this? Two Lebanon County teams in district tennis at LVC . It was a beautiful day for Lebanon County tennis. I wish we would have come out on top, but hey congrats to them

Tuesday, May 10th

Dallastown vs. Cumberland Valley, Hershey Racquet Club, 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Palmyra tennis takes down Cedar Crest, earns first district finals berth