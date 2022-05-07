ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mike Smith: Guarding cage Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 3 clash with the Kings. Smith was...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up three points in Game 4

Crosby recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Crosby got the Penguins on the board in the first period with a power-play goal before picking up a pair of assists in the second on goals from Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel. The 34-year-old center has nine points through the first four games of the series with two goals and seven assists. Crosby now has 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 career playoff games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Good to go

Leddy (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. This is great news for the Blues, as Leddy did a great job of shutting down Minnesota's top line in Game 1 before missing the next three contests with an upper-body issue. Look for the 31-year-old American to skate on the top pairing Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers
CBS Sports

Pirates' Max Kranick: Rejoins big-league roster

The Pirates recalled Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Kranick was optioned to Indianapolis on Sunday after he was called up to serve as the Pirates' 27th man for the club's doubleheader Saturday with the Reds, but he'll be eligible to return to Pittsburgh just two days later due to outfielder Jake Marisnick (thumb) being placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While he's with Pittsburgh, Kranick is expected to work out of the bullpen as a long-relief or multi-inning option.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting third straight game

Knapp is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp appeared set to fill in as Pittsburgh's primary catcher after Roberto Perez (hamstring) landed on the injured list over the weekend, but he now finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive contest. Michael Perez is 2-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in his first two games and will work behind the plate again Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first month of the season but never found his groove offensively with a .182/.270/.273 slash line in 65 plate appearances. Abrams' playing time diminished over the past couple weeks, and he'll now head back to the Triple-A level to see more regular at-bats. Ha-Seong Kim should continue to operate as the Friars' primary shortstop, though Abrams could receive another opportunity in the majors later in the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Jets opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The New York Jets are on the upswing as a franchise -- after years of bad football has clouded the franchise. New York hasn't experienced a winning season since 2015 and have won just 27 games over the past six seasons -- the fewest in the NFL. The Jets went just 4-13 last season in Zach Wilson's first season as the starting quarterback and are looking to build in Year 2 of the Wilson era.
NFL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Texans' Jerry Hughes: Signed by Houston

The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports. Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role for the Texans in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Lands on injured list

Stewart (undisclosed) is on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk. Stewart has played just once for Norfolk since he was designated for assignment by the Orioles. There are no further details on the nature of his injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Dylan Moore: Struggles continue Monday

Moore, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Monday, now sports a .192 average and .385 slugging percentage across his first 32 plate appearances. As poor as those numbers are, they're actually superior to the respective .181 and .334 figures Moore generated over a much larger 377-plate-appearance sample in 2021. The versatile 29-year-old does have an acceptable 18.8 percent strikeout rate and has been partly victimized by a .211 BABIP, but a career-high 60.0 percent flyball rate seems to be hampering his overall production. One metric that offers some reason for optimism is Moore's .323 on-base percentage, which is largely the byproduct of his 12.5 percent walk rate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: On bench for series opener

Cain is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Cain went hitless over 10 at-bats while starting in each of the last three contests and will take a seat for the series opener in Cincinnati with his season average having now dipped to .257. Tyrone Taylor will step in for Cain in center field and bat eighth Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Back to big-league club

Gilbreath was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gilbreath had a brief stint with the big-league club earlier this season, but he allowed six earned runs while posting a 3:4 K:BB across 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Justin Lawrence was optioned in the corresponding move.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Sitting in second straight game

Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Considering that Smith is the Dodgers' clear No. 1 catcher and is now out of the lineup for the second game in a row, he's most likely dealing with an unreported injury or illness. Manager Dave Roberts should provide more clarity on the situation later Tuesday, but Austin Barnes will pick up another start in place of Smith.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Isaiah Johnson: Waived by Steelers

Johnson was waived by Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick signed with the Steelers in January after previously being waived by Las Vegas in August of 2021. Johnson recorded a relatively unimpressive first two seasons with the Raiders, recording a total of 15 tackles and five passes defended while contributing primarily on special teams with 188 snaps played over 19 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy