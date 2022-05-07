ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colorado’s distracted driving bill finds support in Boulder

By Deborah Swearingen
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2016, as Craig Towler unloaded a cooler from the trunk of his car outside his house, a distracted driver slammed into his roommates’ car, crushing Towler between the two vehicles. Towler lost both of his legs and spent a month in in-patient care at Boulder Community...

www.coloradodaily.com

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KEKB

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Colorado Senate#Colorado House#Legislature#Traffic Accident#Boulder Community Health
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

Downtown Denver Restaurant Manager Says Violent Crime Hurting Business

(CBS4) — It’s an issue that’s affecting all of us in Denver, but none more so than downtown businesses. (credit: CBS) “It’s scary, being completely honest; it’s very scary,” said Gabriel DeCastro, assistant general manager at El Tejano and Loaded near Market Street and 20th Street. “We have to have cops every Friday and Saturday. We have to double up on security just so I can keep the staff and my people who come to enjoy themselves safe.” DeCastro is seeing more and more crime in the area, and he said it’s hurting business. The two establishments have only been open about eight...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy