ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Elks Lodge hosts fundraiser for Ukraine in Chicopee

By Brett WIlland
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7Kwp_0fVjUc5u00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Elks Lodge for a Ukraine benefit Friday evening.

Families Against Violence host second annual Mother’s Day celebration

The fundraising event with help those in need in Ukraine as the war continues overseas. More than 12 million people are believed to have fled their homes in Ukraine since the conflict began back in February.

22News spoke with a trustee of the fundraiser about tonight’s event.

“I think anybody who has a heart and knows whats going on in Ukraine, and when we were seeing this on tv you had to be moved, and as a club, we decided it was time for us to step up and do something for these poor people and this is what brought us together and why we’re doing this,” said Dolly Asseline, fundraiser trustee.

If you could not attend the fundraiser and would like to make a donation to Ukrainians in need, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Chicopee, MA
Society
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Elks Lodge#Fundraising#Charity#Ukrainians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy