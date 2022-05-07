Elks Lodge hosts fundraiser for Ukraine in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Elks Lodge for a Ukraine benefit Friday evening.

The fundraising event with help those in need in Ukraine as the war continues overseas. More than 12 million people are believed to have fled their homes in Ukraine since the conflict began back in February.

22News spoke with a trustee of the fundraiser about tonight’s event.

“I think anybody who has a heart and knows whats going on in Ukraine, and when we were seeing this on tv you had to be moved, and as a club, we decided it was time for us to step up and do something for these poor people and this is what brought us together and why we’re doing this,” said Dolly Asseline, fundraiser trustee.

If you could not attend the fundraiser and would like to make a donation to Ukrainians in need, click here.

