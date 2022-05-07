ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JC BASEBALL: Chaps split in El Paso, fall 2 games back

By Midland Reporter Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07i3Qn_0fVjTuhX00
Garrett Williams

EL PASO – The Midland College baseball team split a doubleheader against El Paso Community College on Friday.

The Chaparrals got a 13-2 run-ruled victory in the first game, before dropping a slugfest, 14-10, in the second game.

With New Mexico Junior College sweeping a doubleheader at Howard College, the Chaparrals (36-17, 21-9 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference) dropped two games back of first-place NMJC in the league standings with two games to go.

Garrett Williams led the MC offense in the first game by going 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Rhett Clark had a double and had four RBI; Roman Thompson was 2-for-2 with a double, walk, RBI and three runs scored; and Chris Garcia had a double and three RBI.

On the mound, MC ace Luke Young allowed two runs on six hits, with two walks and six strikeouts over five innings to get the complete-game victory.

EPCC (23-31, 10-20) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the eighth to get the win in the second game.

The Chaps also committed four errors in the game, which led to seven unearned runs, and MC pitchers walked eight batters.

Tyler Wulfert hit a grand slam for the Chaps, Michael Weidner had two doubles, Ryan Blackwell had two doubles and two RBI, while Williams, Garcia and Jesse Benavidez each had two hits.

Tate Van Poppel took the loss in relief.

The teams close out the regular season at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday in another doubleheader.

