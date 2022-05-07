ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stepmom of Harmony Montgomery Released on Bail

By Staff Reports
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stepmother of missing child Harmony Montgomery, facing charges of welfare fraud and receiving stolen property, is out on bail. Kayla Montgomery, the wife of Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, had been held on $5,000 bail since January, when she was arraigned on a welfare fraud charge. Harmony was last...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Recommendations after Harmony Montgomery case similar to those of David Almond, Bella Bond and others; state looks to implement new tools by 2023

About a decade ago, the Massachusetts Office of Child Advocate identified that it was “critical” for states to share information with each other regarding child protection records after 5-year-old Jeremiah Oliver was found dead in a suitcase off the highway. Earlier this week, the OCA released a 101-page...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashua, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Nashua, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Welfare Fraud#Firearms#Nbc10 Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Escaped inmate and corrections officer had 2-year relationship, police say

The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

A Confessed Killer and a Correction’s Officer Walk Out of a Jail — Then Disappear

Click here to read the full article. Cops are trying to track down a confessed killer and a corrections officer who left a north Alabama jail last Friday and disappeared. U.S. Marshals are currently offering up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to the capture of the escaped inmate, Casey Cole White, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, Alabama. An arrest warrant for Vicky was also issued on a felony charge of facilitating the escape of an inmate.  The exact nature of the relationship between White and White remains unknown, although authorities confirmed early on...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
ABC6.com

Police search for missing 17-year-old Providence girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday they are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madison Carvalho was last seen at the Venus nightclub on Broad Street. She’s believed to be at the Marriott Residence Inn on Sabin Street or in the downtown area. Carvalho...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy