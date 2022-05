SAN DIEGO — San Diegans, who have been using the Famosa Canyon as a park or bike trail for the last 40 years say they like it the way it is and don't want any new development that would take away from the open space environment. The group "Save Famosa Canyon" is demanding documents from the San Diego Housing Commission about any potential plans for the land.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO