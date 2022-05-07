Kamehameha Highway town bound reopens near Kualoa Regional Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway town bound on the town side of Kualoa Regional Park is reopened after a water main break prompted its closure for repairs.

The road closure was announced at 3:34 p.m. Friday, May 6.

BWS crews repaired a 3-inch main.

If the water is shut off during repairs, BWS said it will put a water source for anyone impacted. If you use the water source, bring your own containers.

As of 3:50 p.m. all customers had water.

The road opening was announced at 5:30 p.m.