Cuba: At least 22 dead after gas explosion at hotel in Havana

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has identified all three Americans, all in their 60s, who were found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island. Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida. Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital. At last check, she was in serious condition. The Royal Bahamas Police Force chief superintendent says samples were collected from the three victims as well as from the rooms at the resort. “There was some signs of individuals presenting to the clinic with nausea, vomiting and some symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Darville. The Bahamas’...

1 DAY AGO