Cuba: At least 22 dead after gas explosion at hotel in Havana
Click10.com
4 days ago
MIAMI – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said a gas leak was to blame for the deadly explosion at the Saratoga hotel on Friday in Havana. 22 were confirmed dead including a child according to Cuban officials. Officials said 64...
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – A South Florida couple is back home from a cruise vacation and they are issuing a warning. They said they were shocked when they found themselves in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak. Still, there is no official word from Celebrity Cruise Lines, which is...
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were injured in a shooting on Alligator Alley in West Broward, leading authorities to shut down all southbound lanes. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue have responded to the scene of the incident near mile marker 37, just before 5:30 p.m., Saturday.
One woman was killed and another was injured in a fiery two-car crash in Miami early Friday that happened shortly after one of the drivers fled from police, officials said. The took place just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street. Miami Police responded to the scene, with chopper footage showing both vehicles suffering major damage.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — As temperatures rise in Gulf coast waters, shark sightings are on the rise. A Florida sheriff’s office, mindful of the many residents and tourists who will be flocking to the beaches, had words of caution -- be careful. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has identified all three Americans, all in their 60s, who were found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island.
Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida.
Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital. At last check, she was in serious condition.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force chief superintendent says samples were collected from the three victims as well as from the rooms at the resort.
“There was some signs of individuals presenting to the clinic with nausea, vomiting and some symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Darville.
The Bahamas’...
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A scooter driver died when she went around lowered crossing gates and struck a passing Brightline train, the latest in a long string of deaths involving the higher-speed passenger service, officials said Monday. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the woman was riding a scooter...
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting left four people injured in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area of Northwest 32nd and 37th Street around 2:10 a.m., Saturday. A car meet was happening, when a fight broke out between a couple of people,...
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The city of Pembroke Pines is holding a street dedication in memory of Taylor Bishop, the 4-year-old who lost his life after a plane crashed into his mother’s SUV near North Perry Airport on March 15, 2021. Two people aboard the plane were killed...
A floating restaurant known for its alligator delicacies sank Sunday afternoon on the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway — but the crew abandoned the watercraft unharmed, its owner told the Miami Herald.
A crash outside a Miami Gardens gas station caused a tractor-trailer and another vehicle to erupt in a massive fire Tuesday morning, leaving one driver hospitalized. The crash took place just after 4 a.m. near the Pilot gas station in the 16600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Both the tractor-trailer and a blue Nissan Maxima were engulfed in flames and heavily damaged in the incident.
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after, they said, he fired shots at the owner of a Miami hotel. City of Miami Police, including the department’s SWAT unit, responded to the Little River Hotel, located along the 400 block of Northeast 78th Street, at around 10:15 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers identified the wounded victim of a shooting as a male on Tuesday in Miami Gardens. Officers found the victim wounded in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street, near Carol City Middle School. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter took the victim...
MIAMI – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after he stabbed another man Monday during a physical altercation inside a discount store in Miami, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sheila Discount Store at 811 Southwest Fifth Ave. According to the suspect’s arrest...
MIAMI – Authorities say a former Haitian senator is facing charges in the United States related to last year’s assassination of former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse. Court records show that John Joel Joseph made his initial court appearance Monday in Miami federal court. He was extradited from...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A well-known food boat in Fort Lauderdale was submerged on Sunday after an accident. Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat sunk after a stabilizer pontoon snapped, causing the floating restaurant to flip over. Fortunately, everyone onboard was able to get off without injury. Jay’s Sandboat released a...
