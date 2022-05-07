ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havana, FL

Cuba: At least 22 dead after gas explosion at hotel in Havana

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said a gas leak was to blame for the deadly explosion at the Saratoga hotel on Friday in Havana. 22 were confirmed dead including a child according to Cuban officials. Officials said 64...

www.local10.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Havana, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Dead In Mother’s Day Crash, Traffic Snarled

Two Others Critically Injured. Investigation Continues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE AT 2:35 p.m. — The Florida Department of Transportation just reported that all lanes have now reopened. Traffic is no longer being detoured off of I-95 near the scene. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Traffic is returning […] The article Two Dead In Mother’s Day Crash, Traffic Snarled appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Killed in Fiery Crash on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami After Driver Fled From Police

One woman was killed and another was injured in a fiery two-car crash in Miami early Friday that happened shortly after one of the drivers fled from police, officials said. The took place just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street. Miami Police responded to the scene, with chopper footage showing both vehicles suffering major damage.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Havana#Natural Gas#Gas Leak#Cuban#The Old Havana District#Hotelsaratoga#Presidenciacuba
CBS Miami

Royal Bahamas Police Force IDs All Three Americans Who Died At Sandals Emerald Bay Resort

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Royal Bahamas Police Force has identified all three Americans, all in their 60s, who were found dead at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Exuma Island. Michael and Robbie Phillips from Tennessee and Vincent Chiarella from Florida. Chiarella’s wife, Donna, survived. She was flown to Kendall Regional Hospital. At last check, she was in serious condition. The Royal Bahamas Police Force chief superintendent says samples were collected from the three victims as well as from the rooms at the resort. “There was some signs of individuals presenting to the clinic with nausea, vomiting and some symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Darville. The Bahamas’...
Mysuncoast.com

Officials: Scooter rider dies when she hits Brightline train

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A scooter driver died when she went around lowered crossing gates and struck a passing Brightline train, the latest in a long string of deaths involving the higher-speed passenger service, officials said Monday. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the woman was riding a scooter...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

4 injured, including 2 juveniles, after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting left four people injured in Northwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area of Northwest 32nd and 37th Street around 2:10 a.m., Saturday. A car meet was happening, when a fight broke out between a couple of people,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized After Fiery Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Near Miami Gardens Gas Station

A crash outside a Miami Gardens gas station caused a tractor-trailer and another vehicle to erupt in a massive fire Tuesday morning, leaving one driver hospitalized. The crash took place just after 4 a.m. near the Pilot gas station in the 16600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Both the tractor-trailer and a blue Nissan Maxima were engulfed in flames and heavily damaged in the incident.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after gunman fires at Miami hotel owner; no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after, they said, he fired shots at the owner of a Miami hotel. City of Miami Police, including the department’s SWAT unit, responded to the Little River Hotel, located along the 400 block of Northeast 78th Street, at around 10:15 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officers identified the wounded victim of a shooting as a male on Tuesday in Miami Gardens. Officers found the victim wounded in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and Northwest 191st Street, near Carol City Middle School. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter took the victim...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested following stabbing inside discount store in Miami

MIAMI – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after he stabbed another man Monday during a physical altercation inside a discount store in Miami, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sheila Discount Store at 811 Southwest Fifth Ave. According to the suspect’s arrest...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

US charges political rival in Haitian president’s killing

MIAMI – Authorities say a former Haitian senator is facing charges in the United States related to last year’s assassination of former Haiti President Jovenel Moïse. Court records show that John Joel Joseph made his initial court appearance Monday in Miami federal court. He was extradited from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Popular foodboat in Fort Lauderdale sinks, owner ‘devastated’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A well-known food boat in Fort Lauderdale was submerged on Sunday after an accident. Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat sunk after a stabilizer pontoon snapped, causing the floating restaurant to flip over. Fortunately, everyone onboard was able to get off without injury. Jay’s Sandboat released a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy