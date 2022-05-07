HS BASEBALL: Eastwood spoils Shores’ gem, goes up 1-0 against LHS

El Paso Eastwood's Brandon Gomez gets the force out at second on Legacy High's Marcos Davila who tries unsuccessfully to break up the throw to first for a double play 05/06/2022 at Ernie Johnson Field. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Legacy ace Chase Shores was dealing on the mound to kick off the baseball playoffs, Friday at Ernie Johnson Field.

But El Paso Eastwood starter Corby Wagoner pitched a gem too, much to the chagrin of the Rebels.

Wagoner held Legacy to only five hits and two runs (both unearned) to lead the Troopers to a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series.

The Rebels (22-9) squandered a fine outing by Shores, who retired 18 straight batters to finish the game.

Legacy will have to win twice Saturday in order to save its season against the Troopers (22-11).

Game 2 will be played at noon Saturday at Ernie Johnson Field and Game 3 will follow 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed.

Eastwood took advantage of two errors in the first inning to score three runs off Shores, and put the Rebels in a hole early.

Shores, an LSU signee, was being watched by Major League Baseball scouts on a night when his fastball got up to 95 miles per hour.

“You know what you’re going up against in Chase Shores,” Troopers head coach Ruben Munoz said. “He’s got a great arm and a great future. That’s why you play the game, right? You never know what can happen. Our kids had a great first inning and we took advantage of some mistakes and we’ll take it.”

The game did not start off well for Legacy, as Eastwood leadoff batter Ethan Revilla reached base on a throwing error by a Rebel infielder.

The Troopers put pressure on Shores by loading the bases with one out before Brandon Gomez singled to center to score Elijah Mata, who was running for Revilla after he was injured on the initial play of the game.

The next batter Aidan Huante singled to short to score Carlos Herrera, but the ball was booted and rolled into the outfield, allowing Ivan Macias to score too and give Eastwood a 3-0 lead.

Wagoner induced two 1-6-3 double plays in the first three innings after Legacy got the leadoff batter on.

“We barreled up the ball quite a few times,” LHS head coach Eric Garcia said. “It was right at them. Some were high enough in the air that they could get under them. We hit it hard several times and just unfortunate to hit into those two double plays early in the game when you’ve got a leadoff runner on to start an inning. That’s usually an inning where you try to score runs when you get the leadoff runner on and hitting into double plays will kill that momentum really quick.”

Wagoner struck out three and walked only one through seven innings.

“What can you say about Corby Wagoner?” Munoz said “He’s been like that for us all year long. He’s a great kid. A big, big student of the game. He’s kind of made that expectation out of him.”

Shores allowed a leadoff single to Isaiah Zamora to start the second before going on his remarkable stretch of retiring 18 straight.

Shores allowed only four hits and walked none over seven innings, while striking out nine.

He struck out eight of the last 13 batters he faced, mixing in his slider at times to keep Eastwood off guard.

The Rebels finally mounted a serious threat against Wagoner in the sixth, as Shores singled with two out and Casen Yonts followed with a ground-rule double.

Carson Lauderdale reached base on a two-out throwing error, scoring courtesy runners Houston Jordan and Payton Miller and cutting LHS’ deficit to 3-2.

Wagoner retired the next batter and threw a perfect seventh to seal the win.

“It’s the reason we play a series,” Garcia said. “That’s why you play three games because something like this. You have three unearned runs early in the game and you just don’t have a good day at the plate. You get to play another day. You get another opportunity tomorrow.”

Yonts and Shores both went 2-for-3 and Marcos Davila was 1-for-2 with a walk.

Follow Christopher on Twitter: @chris_MRTsports

EL PASO EASTWOOD 3, LEGACY 2

Eastwood 300 000 0 -- 3 4 2

Legacy 000 002 0 -- 2 5 2

Corby Wagoner and Ivan Macias. Chase Shores and Casen Yonts. W – Wagoner. L – Shores. 2B – Legacy: Yonts.