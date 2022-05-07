Grady Co. Sheriff’s Office to host K-9 spaghetti lunch/dinner fundraiser

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Grady County Sheriff’s Office will host a spaghetti lunch and dinner to raise funds for their K-9 program.

The fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 at the Grady County Fairgrounds, 500 E. Choctaw Ave., in Chickasha.

Donations during the fundraiser will go toward providing the K-9 program needed equipment for maintenance and kennel needs, training and training equipment and fulfilling other K-9 related needs, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

“It’s through generous donations from the citizens of Grady County that our program can continue,” Grady County officials said. “The K-9 help to protect each and every citizen of Grady County.”

