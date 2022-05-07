West Brook escapes with Game 1 win over Pasadena Memorial

West Brook's Owen Cansler reacts after making it to third during their match-up with Pasadena Memorial Friday. Photo made Friday, May 6, 2022. Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent/The Enterprise)

The West Brook baseball team was far from perfect in its playoff opener, but the Bruins still found a way to grab Game 1 of their first-round series on Friday.

Sam Hall battled through six innings on the mound and the Bruins manufactured just enough offense to survive with a 5-4 victory over Pasadena Memorial in the UIL Class 6A bracket.

Although hits were hard to come by for West Brook on a hot afternoon in Beaumont, timely base knocks helped the Bruins take a two-run lead into the last inning.

Chris Tillery relieved Hall for that seventh inning, and despite walking home a run that tightened the margin, Tillery escaped with the save by stranding the bases loaded.

"Sam competed for six innings, then Chris came in and gave me a heart attack, but he got it done," West Brook head coach Jacob Walton said. "There's all kind of ways you can win a ball game, and that's what we showed today,"

West Brook never trailed in Game 1, but never gained much separation either. A two-run bottom of the first inning was fueled by triples from Owen Cansler and Jermaine Brown. A sac-fly by Garrett Richards gave the Bruins their 2-0 lead.

Richards, West Brook's clean-up hitter, added to that advantage with a two-run double in the third inning that put the Bruins ahead by a 4-1 score. The double was one of only five hits for West Brook on the day.

"You don't always need a ton of hits to score runs," Richards said, "but as the No. 4 hitter, I've really tried to put that on my shoulders and bring home those runs at the plate."

While West Brook was building its lead, Hall was pitching around some trouble on the base paths. He threw 52 pitches in the first two innings while stranding three runners on base.

After that, however, Hall started to settle down, retiring Pasadena Memorial in order during the third and fourth innings. But in the fifth, Hall ran into more trouble.

Two walks, an error and an RBI single for Pasadena Memorial trimmed West Brook's lead to just 4-3, but Hall caught a runner between first and second on a pick-off play to get out of the inning.

Hall finished the game with 8 strikeouts in his six innings of work.

Another mistake by Pasadena Memorial in the sixth inning lead to West Brook adding a very important insurance run. Hall popped up what looked to be the final out of the frame, throwing his bat to the ground in disgust.

Instead, the ball dropped in between two Mavericks outfielders, allowing the Bruins' fifth run to score. It proved to be the game-winning tally after Tillery allowed a run in the seventh.

"We got a little lucky scoring with that pop-up," Walton said. "That's why you put the ball in play."

The series will continue on Saturday when the Bruins travel to Pasadena Memorial for Game 2 at 1 p.m. If the Mavericks win, a third game will be played later that afternoon.

"They will be playing for their season," Walton said. "We've just got to weather the storm, minimize the mistakes and we'll be fine."

