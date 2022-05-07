ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego reports first conviction under new ghost gun ordinance

kusi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man sentenced last week for possessing an unserialized “ghost gun” is the first person charged and convicted under the city of San Diego’s ordinance banning the weapons, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The city’s Eliminate Non-Serialized...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Ghost Gun#Shooting#Kusi#San Diegans
CBS 8

Escondido residents facing eviction 'willing to make a stand'

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The city of Escondido has filed a lawsuit aimed at declaring a property at 2130 W El Norte Parkway a public nuisance. Neighbors have been complaining for months about disturbances, trash, and squatters on the property. The one-acre property has a 2,000 square foot house, and...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

3 stabbed, 2 fatally, man arrested in the Jamacha area

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were stabbed, two fatally, in the Jamacha/Lomita area of San Diego and a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack. The stabbings happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Carlsbad Avenue, according to San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Considered Moving to Tijuana? It's Not as Easy as Just Driving South

San Diego's rising cost of living is driving more people south to Tijuana. The Mexican Consulate says dozens of San Diegans start the moving process every day. It's not just Mexican nationals, but also people born in the U.S. "We will receive them with open arms," said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy