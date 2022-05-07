ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gemma Chan and Harry Shum Jr. to Lead Crazy Rich Asians Spinoff in Works at Warner Bros.: Report

By Glenn Garner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crazy Rich Asians universe is expanding. A spinoff of the 2018 romantic comedy is in early development at Warner Bros. and will focus on a new love story between Nick's cousin Astrid Leong-Teo (Gemma Chan) and Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.), according to Deadline. A rep for Warner...

