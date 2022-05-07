ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

COVID-19 UPDATES: 307 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vne5Z_0fVjNOXX00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 307 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 446,856.

There are a total of 350,013 confirmed cases and 96,843 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,730 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 414,597 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,377,645 total doses have been administered. 938,235 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 7 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,073. Out of those cases, 37,510 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 511 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 21 active cases and 473 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,859 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 103,271 cases.

The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,161, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,933.

75,556 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,928.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 2 person died in the age group less than 18
  • 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 184 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 902 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 1,361 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,998 people were 80+

94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.889were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.05% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.95% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		114,018
6,101
2,147
746 		21,185
1,146
483
346 		1,021
70
16
11
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		5,298
16,189
3,864
710
3,747
2,054
2,802
121 		732
7,902
2,231
398
1,285
1,239
1,430
37 		30
294
65
15
52
55
63
2
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		30,761
2,697
12,527
5,942
520
2,148
1,244
107 		10,440
1,391
1,794
2,160
175
483
489
33 		286
9
50
65
9
28
25
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		12,878
5,657
535
786
1,328
667
559
316 		7,866
4,167
959
709
988
261
247
150 		247
154
26
20
29
16
11
9
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		36,294
7,390
1,581
1,634
2,369 		5,776
1,523
517
763
370 		594
188
62
41
76
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		7,583
2,148
6,183
1,316
744 		1,348
829
581
1,002
390 		147
52
48
33
29
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		52,307
2,667
4,277
1,946
568
1,565 		9,282
1,008
1,298
325
135
827 		685
79
87
53
15
57
TOTAL 350,013 96,843 4,928

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 307 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

