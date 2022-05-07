Biden, Trudeau discuss security assistance to Ukraine, White House says

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends an Eid celebration in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a phone call on Friday, underscored their commitment to holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and discussed efforts to provide security assistance to Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Trudeau also discussed their upcoming participation in the Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

