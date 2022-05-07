‘Everybody knew her’: School district identifies 18-year-old student reportedly killed by father
By Sophie Keyes Hoge, Hannah Robinson, Jordan Gartner
Kait 8
4 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A high school in South Carolina is helping to remember one of their students who was reportedly killed in a domestic situation involving her father. WIS reports officials with the Richland County School District One said that Sha’Neal Brown, 18, died Thursday evening....
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A friend of a rental property owner is facing charges after he beat a tenant with brass knuckles during a rent dispute, according to police. The Tulsa Police Department said in a Facebook post that Brian Thomas, 21, accompanied the landlord to visit a tenant Thursday to collect overdue rent and drug money. When the tenant was short on rent, Thomas assaulted the tenant using brass knuckles then pointed a gun at the tenant and threatened to kill him, police said.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old boy was flown to a St. Louis hospital Sunday night after crashing his dirt bike. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on County Road U-5, three miles north of Current View in Ripley County. According to the...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A neighborhood is in mourning after a house fire left one person dead Friday evening. Neighbors hoped for the best as they stood outside watching the big red flames take over the house. “It’s a tragedy for their family, and it’s a tragedy for our neighborhood,”...
Judith and Benito Millete, the parents of Larry Millete- the husband of missing, presumed-dead woman Maya Millete- are suing the Chula Vista Police Department and the City of Chula Vista over what they say was inappropriate police conduct.
MODESTO, Calif. (Gray News) – California police are investigating after a shooting left a 56-year-old delivery driver dead. The Modesto Police Department said its Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting of Andrew Satavu on April 18. Satavu, a delivery driver for DoorDash, had just completed a food delivery...
