Spriggs-Wing VFW Auxiliary Post 5451 of Urbana awarded scholarships to the following local high school graduates (pictured from left): Isaac Reames of West Liberty-Salem, Emelee Porter of Mechanicsburg, McKinley Ratliff of Urbana and Jesse Bailey of Triad. Not pictured: Maria McIntosh of Graham.

URBANA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO