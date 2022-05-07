ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Competitors bring out Pokémon cards, apps for contest in Indianapolis

By Divine Triplett
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pokémon Regional Championships began Friday. Competitors from across the country are...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Chambers: Summit will bring the world to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A first-of-its-kind event is set to take place on Memorial Day weekend in Indianapolis. The Global Economic Summit is billed as a showcase for innovation, disruptive technology and new economy thinking, and is expected to attract big names, including a former Google CEO. Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the event fits perfectly with his goal of telling the Indiana story to the world.
My 1053 WJLT

Unique & Luxurious Shipping Container Hotel Coming To Indiana

A new unique hotel will be opening in Indiana this year that is unlike any hotel you've probably ever stayed in before. We have featured several unique lodging destinations in Indiana throughout the years. It's always cool to break away from the norm when you're on vacation and stay someplace memorable that is unlike the average hotel. That's why places like Airbnb have become such a hit over the past few years. Well, now we can add another unique place to stay in Indiana that you just might want to experience for yourself.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Indiana 3-year-old picks impressively large morel mushrooms

HILLSBORO, Ind. — A family who was out hunting for morel mushrooms in western Indiana this weekend ran into a big surprise. Rob Clodfelder said he and his 3-year-old grandson Brigston were hunting near Hillsboro, Indiana, when they came across some impressively large morels. Related video above: Morel mushrooms:...
HILLSBORO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card
WISH-TV

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

May is last month for enhanced food assistance in Indiana

May is the last month for enhanced food stamp benefits in Indiana. Families in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been eligible for more benefits due to the public health emergency COVID-19 brought to Indiana. Starting in June, these households will no longer receive the enhanced SNAP benefit amount however...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Pokemon
WISH-TV

Indiana Fever optimistic at start of new season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WNBA began its 26th season over the weekend and the Indiana Fever are just getting warmed up after their home opener. The Fever hosted the L.A. Sparks on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, losing 89-79. It’s their second defeat in as many outings so far this season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

RUN(317) race series preparing for summer return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Organizers of a local social run series are counting down the days until its return. This is the 9th year for RUN(317), a series of 3.17-mile races that take place in different areas of Marion County. The five-race series begins June 23 in Speedway and wraps...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Alley Cats, Indianapolis Pro-frisbee team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Alley Cats season kicked off Saturday at Grand Park Sports Center in Westfield Indiana. The Alley Cats are part of Indianapolis’ Professional Ultimate Frisbee team. They are part of the American Ultimate Disc League. Opening season started Saturday at Grand Park Sports Center...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MyArkLaMiss

Formula shortage leaves parents searching aisles for food

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)– For parents across the United States, it seems there may be no end to the ongoing formula shortage. Recent data shows over 40 percent of baby formula is out of stock across the country. Parents are feeling unsure about giving their baby formula after a production facility in Michigan reportedly sold contaminated […]
MONROE, LA
WTHR

Strawberry Festival returning to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report of the Strawberry Festival returning in September 2021 after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) The 56th Annual Strawberry Festival is returning to Monument Circle this summer. Hosted by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy