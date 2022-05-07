ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Canelo, Bivol weigh in prior to Saturday night bout

By Jon Tritsch
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cinco de Mayo weekend fight between Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and unbeaten Dmitry Bivol made a quick stop on the scales at Toshiba Plaza today.

The two fighters will compete for the light heavyweight title Saturday, and they are the same age — but a galaxy apart in professional experience. Bivol is 19-0, and this is Canelo’s 61st bout.

Canelo remains supremely confident as he moves back up to the heaviest weight of his career for another big challenge. He is favored to take the WBA 175-pound title from Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The pound-for-pound superstar has fought at light heavyweight only once previously in his career, taking out Sergey Kovalev in late 2019.

With victories over every established opponent at super middleweight, where he became the division’s undisputed champion last year, Canelo is eager to take on the larger, rangier Bivol in his latest self-appointed challenge.

