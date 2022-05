Great, but MLive has a new Grand Rapids Spring Sports Athlete of the Week Poll ready to go. Check out standouts from this past week and vote for your favorite -you are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday when the poll closes. Have fun. This is an unscientific poll designed to give exposure to student-athletes across Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO