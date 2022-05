CAMDEN, NJ — A New Jersey man admitted to conspiring with others to obtain and distribute several kilograms of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Lavinston Lamar, 40, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiring to distribute cocaine. Lamar also pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior conviction for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

