ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Dunes, SD

St. Teresa celebrates First Communion

leadercourier-times.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen second graders at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, in...

www.leadercourier-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Happy helpers: South Dakota couple volunteer sprucing up Pioneer Village

MINDEN — Casey and Paula Hermanson happily describe themselves as “museum nerds.”. When the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, couple visited Pioneer Village a year ago, they realized it needed some TLC. Paula, a native of Fremont, remembered visiting Pioneer Village as a child. Now, as they explored and poked around, “We wanted to do our part to beautify it,” she said.
MINDEN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy