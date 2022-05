The Pennyrile Area Community Band will give a spring concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, in the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium, 720 North Drive. This will be the band’s first performance since the start of the pandemic. The group’s last big concert was its Christmas show at the Alhambra in December 2019.

