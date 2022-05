Dmitry Bivol’s win over Canelo Alvarez was a mild upset, but one that shouldn’t take anything away from Alvarez’s legacy. Almost every fighter, save for Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Rocky Marciano, has taken a loss at some point in their boxing career. Canelo Alvarez is no different, but people were alarmingly stunned that he dropped a decision to Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO