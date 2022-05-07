Clemson beats No. 21 Georgia Tech 9-3 to open weekend series

It's time to introduce another series, this one which we'll stretch out over the course of several weeks with a couple of stories each week previewing Georgia's Power Five opponents for the 2022 regular season. The Bulldogs ran the table last year in the regular season before suffering their first loss in the SEC Championship Game and bouncing back in a big way to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. They'll obviously look to do that once again starting the season off as one of the top ranked teams in the country. However, Kirby Smart will want to take it one step at a time. That starts September 3rd with Oregon, and continues all the way through November, capping things off with the traditional rivalry weekend date with Georgia Tech. So, without further ado, the DawgsHQ look ahead at Georgia's 2022 schedule, starting today with the Oregon Ducks.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO